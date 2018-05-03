See Lindi Ortega's Spaghetti Western-Styled 'Liberty' Video

Lindi Ortega evokes the high-stakes drama of classic Spaghetti Western films in her new video for "Liberty," the title track from her latest album.

Directed by Travis Nicholson, the clip alternates between shots of Ortega singing to the camera – often shrouded in shadows or silhouetted against an intense red backdrop – and footage of horses on the run in various locations. The song, mixing mariachi horns with trebly surf rock guitar, uses horses breaking out of their pen as a metaphor for escaping one's narrow confines. "Writing our own destiny / we'll go down in history / riding towards the sun," she sings.

"I wanted to create a vibey throwback video that paid tribute to old western films but offered a more modern twist," says Ortega in a release. "It was important to me to include horses in the video because to me wild horses represent ultimate freedom and liberation, as well as physical strength and beauty."

Liberty, Ortega's fifth studio album, was released March 30th and includes the pre-release singles "The Comeback Kid" and "You Ain't Foolin' Me." This summer, she'll support Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on several European dates.