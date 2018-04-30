See Lilly Hiatt Pay Homage to Vinyl in New Video for 'Records'

Lilly Hiatt has released a new video for "Records," the anthemic rock & roll centerpiece to 2017's Trinity Lane. The video, part touring diary, part love letter to vinyl, and part live performance, was filmed during Hiatt and her band's recent tour with the Drive-By Truckers.

"We've spend the last year on the road, rocking everything from A Tribe Called Quest to The Basement Tapes in the van," Hiatt tells Rolling Stone Country. "Everyone in my band spent years in our rooms with headphones on, exploring anything we could get our hands on. Our love of music is what brought us together. I look at records as dear friends I can count on."

In the video, directed by Michael Kessler, Hiatt flips through albums in a record store and also shows off some of her favorite LPs from her personal collection.

"Music has saved my soul, and I think it's saved a lot of people's souls," Hiatt told Rolling Stone Country last year. "It's connected me in a deeper way than anything else really can, where it's like, I can hear a Lightnin' Hopkins song and relate to it. I can hear a Liz Phair song and relate to it, and I can hear a Loretta Lynn song and relate to it. Those are all really different people, but we've all felt the same things, and that's really empowering. Not to be morose about it, but if it weren't for that, I don't think I’d be here."

Lilly Hiatt's American tour with Justin Townes Earle begins on May 15th in Chicago. Here is the full list of Hiatt's U.S. dates:

May 15 - Evanston, IL @ Space *

May 16 - Indianapolis, - @ The Hi-Fi *

May 17 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Café *

May 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

May 19 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall *

May 20 - Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre @ The Egg *

May 21 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

May 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live *

May 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

May 25 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts *

May 26 - Hamden, CT @ The Space Ballroom *

May 27 - Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse *

May 29 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchemere *

May 30 - Raleigh, NC @ Stags Head *

May 31 - Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre *

June 1 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle *

June 2 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners *

June 7 - Newark, OH @ Thirty One West

June 9 - Madison, IN @ RiverRoots Music & Arts Festival

June 15 - Steelville, MO @ The Soda Fountain

June 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Tumbleweed Kansas City Country Music Camping Festival

June 26 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

June 28 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

July 6-8 - Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 14 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15 - Guelph Lake Island, ON @ Hillside Festival

August 3 - Lasalle, IL @ Uptown Grill’s Playlist Theater

August 7 - Rockford, IL @ Tuesday Evenings in Anderson Japanese Gardens

August 8 - Davenport, IA @ Moeller Nights

August 9 - Dubuque, IA @ The Lift

August 10 - Spring Green, WI @ The Sh***y Barn Sessions

August 24 - Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theater w/Amanda Shires

September 21 & 22 - Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 23 - Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music Festival

September 28 - Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre w/John Prine

September 29 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

* with Justin Townes Earle