See Country-Rock Band Lanco's Uplifting 'Greatest Love Story' on 'Ellen'

Lanco made their television debut this week, leaving behind the band's snowbound headquarters of Nashville for California to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The song, of course, was "Greatest Love Story," singer Brandon Lancaster's autobiographical tribute to a pair of high-school sweethearts who reunite – and marry – later in life. Released last spring, "Greatest Love Story" climbed its way to the top of the country charts in December, paving the way for the release of Lanco's debut, Hallelujah Nights, this Friday.

In the Ellen performance, the guys resurrect the power-ballad punch of the song's studio recording, driving everything ahead with banjo and echoing, reverb-heavy guitar. They'll revisit "Greatest Love Story" every night during Lanco's winter tour alongside Chris Young, too, which resumes Wednesday night in New York City. The band is known for its in-your-face performances.

"When we're in front of a crowd, we're aware that everyone has the whole world in their pocket, on their cell phone. You're competing against a cat video when you're up there onstage playing music," Lancaster told Rolling Stone Country. "So I want to jump in the crowd and be up close and personal with people."