See Lake Street Dive Perform Smoldering 'Good Kisser' on 'Colbert'

Hot on the heels of releasing their new LP Free Yourself Up, Lake Street Dive visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday night to rip through their latest soul-burning single "Good Kisser."

Fleshed out by the keys work of the Boston ensemble's newest full-time member Akie Bermiss, the band's tongue-in-cheek breakup tune features a smoldering groove that eventually catches full flame. Much of that intensity has to do with lead singer Rachel Price, who mines her rich vocal range to color in the wounded pride of the song's narrator, who wants her ex to tell people the good as well as the bad about their relationship. "Tell 'em I'm a good kisser!" she demands, alternately growling and purring the line over the plunking melody.

Free Yourself Up, which Lake Street Dive produced themselves, was released last Friday, marking the band's first new album since 2016's Side Pony. They play Higher Ground in South Burlington, Vermont, on Tuesday night.