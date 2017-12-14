See Kelsea Ballerini's Shining 'Legends' From New Concert Special

With 2017 coming to a close, Kelsea Ballerini is preparing to wrap up her biggest year yet – the burgeoning superstar released her sophomore album Unapologetically in early November, notched a Top 20 song with the album's lead single "Legends," and, on a more personal note, married fellow country artist Morgan Evans on December 2nd.

On Friday, Ballerini headlines a new live concert special on AT&T Audience Network highlighted by a performance of her arena anthem "Legends." With her hair blowing behind her, the Tennessee native strips the song down to a rootsy jam, before allowing it to crescendo with a soaring electric guitar solo.

The concert was shot during Ballerini's opening slot on Lady Antebellum's You Look Good World Tour when it hit Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in September. The one-hour special also features performances of Ballerini fan favorites like "Peter Pan," "Dibs," "Love Me Like You Mean It" and the Unapologetically standout "I Hate Love Songs."

The show premieres December 15th at 9:00 p.m. ET on AT&T Audience Network (channel 239 on DIRECTV, channel 1114 on U-Verse) or on demand via DIRECTV Now.

Ballerini kicks off her upcoming Unapologetically Tour on February 8th in Birmingham, Alabama.