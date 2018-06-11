See Kelsea Ballerini Spoof Romantic Cliches in 'I Hate Love Songs' Video

Kelsea Ballerini's "I Hate Love Songs" has had music video potential written all over it ever since it appeared on her Unapologetically LP last fall. Not surprisingly, the newly released video for the song is a playful romp that flouts the most tired and played-out romantic clichés.

Directed by Tracie Goudie, the video – a sneak peak of which was given to CMA Fest attendees at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday – starts with Ballerini lounging on a heart-shaped bed covered in confetti. But the romantic daydream doesn't last long, as she proceeds to wreak havoc on one special moment after another, including interrupting a marriage proposal. Ballerini may not be cut out for kisses in the rain, but she ends things with the far less grandiose gesture of a phone call and a smile.

"I Hate Love Songs," which Ballerini wrote with Shane McAnally and Trevor Rosen, went to radio back in March as the second single from Unapologetically, which topped out at Number Three on the country charts. She'll serve as the opening act on Keith Urban's upcoming Graffiti U Tour, which kicks off at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri on June 15th, as well as the returning co-host of ABC's upcoming three-hour television special CMA Fest.