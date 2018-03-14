See Kelsea Ballerini's Yearning Cover of OneRepublic's 'Apologize'

Kelsea Ballerini turned OneRepublic and Timbaland's "Apologize" into a country ballad earlier this week, appearing on BBC Radio 2's Chris Evans Breakfast Show to strip the pop-rock smash down to its most basic instrumental elements and wounded core.

Singing in front of featured guests James Corden and Kylie Minogue, Ballerini gave the pensive jam the feel of a regret-filled acoustic ballad – one which let the lyrical theme shine and would have felt right at home on her 2017 album Unapologetically.

Written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, the Grammy-nominated "Apologize" spent eight weeks on top of the Billboard Pop 100 chart after its release in 2006, and was then remixed by R&B producer Timbaland for his 2007 album Shock Value. Dierks Bentley also performed the song when he shared the stage with OneRepublic for a 2014 episode of CMT Crossroads.

Following a series of dates in the U.K. and Ireland as part of the 2018 C2C: Country to Country Festival, Ballerini is currently playing to crowds in Australia on her Unapologetically Tour and will return home for a summer of U.S. concerts starting April 3rd in Columbus, Ohio. Her latest single, "I Hate Love Songs," is out now.