Blake Shelton and his fellow Voice coaching staff have a little fun with country cliches – and each of their own public personas – in a new commercial set to air during Sunday's Super Bowl LII.

Promoting the show's new season and set on the front porch of "Blake's Cabin," the surreal clip features the acoustic strains of a generic country melody while each star takes a turn poking fun at themselves.

Shelton starts the goofy scene off by extolling the joys of Labrador puppies, Clydesdale horses and a stiff country breeze, all while pies cool in the window and a bald eagle soars nearby. Meanwhile, a mustachioed Adam Levine shows off his wallet chain while sipping on grandma's lemonade (to accentuate his cheek bones), Alicia Keys plays piano on a hay bale and new coach Kelly Clarkson – wearing the longest dress train in existence – leads a massive choir through a picturesque country meadow.

After she appeared as a guest mentor and performer in the past, Clarkson was confirmed as the show's newest official coach last May. She and the rest of cast will return when season 14 of The Voice gets underway February 26th at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.