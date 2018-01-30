See Keith Urban's Gentle Acoustic Rendition of 'Female'

Keith Urban is known for his uninhibited live performances, which is why his hits perform just as well onstage as they do on the radio. On Saturday, fans got to see his latest release "Female" blossom in a different setting when he posted a video of a stripped-down performance of the song on Twitter, which hit YouTube on Monday.

Featuring only Urban and his acoustic guitar, the bare presentation boils down the empowerment song to its message. Urban sits in front of a long, sunlit window, swaying back and forth as he expertly plays off the dynamics of the song, muting his guitar attack in the verses and opening it up just enough in the choruses to give the performance some power.

While it hasn't been confirmed whether "Female" will be included alongside recently released "Parallel Line" on the forthcoming LP Graffiti U, the country artist has described the LP as an opportunity for "pure artistic expression" — a sentiment that fits well with this spontaneous upload. Urban's Graffiti U World Tour, featuring supporting guest Kelsea Ballerini, kicks off June 15th.