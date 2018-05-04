See Keith Urban's Euphoric 'Never Comin' Down' on 'Seth Meyers'

Keith Urban highlighted the diverse musicality of his 10th studio album, Graffiti U, on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday night, delivering intensely upbeat performances of two new tracks, including the high-flying "Never Comin' Down."

Built on a funky foundation and combining rolling gitjo licks with foot-stomping beats, the anthem features a rhythmic, chant breakdown and "ooh/ahhs" from Urban's band, along with an effortless solo from Urban. The country star also turned in a carefree rendition of "My Wave," a beachy cut that featured a rap bridge from Urban's keyboard player and induced images of swaying palm trees.

Earlier in the week, Urban appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for another short set, which included his current single, "Coming Home" (featuring Julia Michaels) and the poppy, electro-inspired "Same Heart." Graffiti U was released last week.

Urban's Graffiti U World Tour kicks off June 15th in St. Louis, Missouri, with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.