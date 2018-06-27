See Keith Urban's Moody 'Coming Home' on 'Fallon'

Keith Urban was back on late-night TV again Tuesday night to play his single "Coming Home" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, complete with a video cameo by Julia Michaels.

This isn't the first time Urban has played the song on TV, nor even the first time that guest vocalist Michaels, who also co-wrote the track, has appeared in a prerecorded video. They both happened last month as well when the Australian performed on an outdoor stage for Jimmy Kimmel Live. This time around makes for a moodier performance, with the lights kept down low, though the smaller stage packs a bigger punch. The controversial sample of Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried" appears to be played via backing track, the rhythm guitarist is pulling double duty with his instrument, which is actually one half guitar, one half banjo. Talk about the rock & roll lifestyle.



Urban's new Graffiti U World Tour with Kelsea Ballerini kicked off less than two weeks ago, and sees him making his next stop tonight at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York, before heading on to Toronto this weekend.