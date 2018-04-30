See Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, Brothers Osborne's Epic 'Fast As You' at Stagecoach

One of the best things about the Stagecoach Festival is its potential for surprise collaborations from artists on the bill. Over the weekend, the California festival had one of its more magical collaborative moments when Keith Urban, Brothers Osborne and Dwight Yoakam joined up for a fiery rendition Yoakam's song "Fast As You."

The Osbornes kicked off the song, which is a cut off Yoakam's 1993 album This Time, with Urban serving up crunchy riffs on guitar. TJ Osborne's deep drawl is a perfect fit for the tune, with Urban's smoother croon serving as a nice complement. After a guitar solo from John Osborne, Yoakam himself appeared onstage, singing the second verse with an acoustic guitar in hand before Urban took a solo himself.

Brothers Osborne, Urban and Yoakam were all performers on Saturday. The collaboration took place during Urban's set, which was that day's headlining performance.

Urban released his latest album Graffiti U last week and kicks off a world tour in June.

