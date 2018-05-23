See Kane Brown, Spensha Baker Sing 'What Ifs' on 'The Voice'

Season 14 of NBC's The Voice came to a close on Tuesday evening, with 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli surviving the competition to be named the new champion and the youngest in the show's history. She marks the first win for rookie coach Kelly Clarkson.

Cartelli edged out tough competition from Team Alicia Keys' Britton Buchanan, who came in second, and Team Blake Shelton's Kyla Jade and Spensha Baker, who came in third and fourth, respectively. Earlier in the show, Baker shared the stage with country singer Kane Brown for his single "What Ifs," a Number One hit which originally featured Lauren Alaina. Their rendition benefited from Baker's contagious energy and impassioned singing, while Brown anchored the performance with his rich baritone. Last week, Brown was also under the Universal Studios' Voice spotlights to perform his current two-week Number One, "Heaven."

The live finale also included guest performances from Jason Aldean, Ryan Adams, Julia Michaels, former Voice coach Jennifer Hudson and the show's Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski.