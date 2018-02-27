Watch Kacey Musgraves Croon New Song 'Space Cowboy' on 'Fallon'

Kacey Musgraves played the torch singer to the hilt Monday night during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Dressed in a sparkly, sequined body suit, the Texas native led her seven-piece band, duded up in powder blue suits, through a mesmerizing rendition of "Space Cowboy," one of two new songs that Musgraves has released off her upcoming LP Golden Hour.

Written by Musgraves with Luke Laird and Shane McAnally, "Space Cowboy" highlights the singer-songwriter's knack for clever country phrases, as she drops in a comma between "space" and "cowboy" to transform the song into a direct address to her wandering lover. "You can have your space, cowboy / I won't fence you in," she sings. "When a horse wants to run / ain't no sense in closing the gate."

Wielding a white microphone on a long cord, Musgraves strikes a pose that calls to mind Tammy Wynette's TV performances of "Stand by Your Man." But Musgraves isn't pledging unwavering allegiance to her man – instead she's turning him loose, bringing the song to its emotional climax after the instrumental break: "Go on ride away in your Silverado, guess I'll see you around again."

Mugraves is currently on Little Big Town's the Breaker Tour. She'll release Golden Hour on March 30th.