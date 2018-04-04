See Kacey Musgraves' Sparkly Disco Performance of 'High Horse' on 'Ellen'

Kacey Musgraves has already been making the television rounds since the release of her new LP Golden Hour last week, but she went full-on disco with her appearance on Ellen as she gave "High Horse" its broadcast debut.

Having already appeared on Today and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the last few days, the Texas native rolled out the Bee Gees-influenced track for the first time for a TV audience. It's certainly a different production for the two-time Grammy winner too, as she has a nine-piece backing band – including percussion and strings – who are all dressed up in leisure suits. Musgraves, unencumbered by her guitar, shimmies and marches around the stage, clearly reveling in the freedom afforded by the song, which trades the two-step for a four-on-the-floor dance beat.

"I thought there's got to be a world where all these things can live together harmoniously – a place where futurism meets traditionalism," Musgraves told Rolling Stone Country recently, referring to Golden Hour's crossover of genres. "I still love steel guitar and banjo, but I thought it would be dope if we put that with a vocoder and explored that world."

Musgraves is currently on tour with Little Big Town, opening for the Breakers Tour. Their next stop in April 5th at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.