See Kacey Musgraves' Shimmering 'Butterflies' on 'Today'

Kacey Musgraves capped off a busy album-release week with an appearance on NBC's Today last Friday, performing the song "Butterflies" in the show's New York City studio.

"Butterflies," from Musgraves' new LP Golden Hour, reflects on love's healing, transformative properties. On the Today stage, Musgraves and band – in a seasonally appropriate mixture of soft white and pastels – gave a faithful rendition of the tune, with a video backdrop of morphing butterflies and changing colors adding a psychedelic note to the performance. "Butterflies," along with the rest of Golden Hour, chronicles Musgraves' own transformation after taking a break then meeting and marrying fellow songwriter Ruston Kelly.

"It really was an all-around metamorphosis for me. I took a year to put everything on pause, get off the road, get married and work on my personal life," she recently told Rolling Stone Country. "Then the songs naturally just started pouring out."



Golden Hour was released Friday. Musgraves is currently performing with Little Big Town and Midland on the Breakers Tour, and this summer she'll join up with former One Direction member Harry Styles' headlining trek.