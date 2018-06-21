See Kacey Musgraves' Reassuring 'Rainbow' on 'Seth Meyers'

Kacey Musgraves is in New York City this weekend, continuing her role as special guest on Harry Styles' tour with a pair of upcoming shows at Madison Square Garden . While in the city, the singer made a return appearance on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday night to perform "Rainbow," the breathtaking ballad that closes her Golden Hour LP.

Musgraves, accompanied only by a pianist, took the stage in a Greek-goddess-inspired outfit with rainbow accents, performing the delicate, inspirational ballad that is, metaphorically, all about surviving the storms of life only to discover that the rainbow signaling that those storms are over is always within sight. It's an affirmation that takes on even greater significance as LGBTQ Pride events take place around the world this month.

"There are some things that are uncomfortable for other people to talk about, and I just think it goes within the spirit of country music to keep those alive in song," Musgraves tells Rolling Stone Country. "All I can do as a songwriter is look at things through my lens and write about them, and if that happens to make people happy, cool. If not, then you don't have to listen."