See Kacey Musgraves' Glittering 'Butterflies' Video

Kacey Musgraves quickly follows the wounded heartbreak of the just-released video for "Space Cowboy," with the giddy thrills of the new clip "Butterflies." Like the latter, this one was also shot in Mexico City and directed by Courtney Phillips, but looks at love from a much more sunny perspective.

The clip takes Musgraves from a darkened barroom on a sensual journey out in an alley and then into a vintage car doing donuts in the street. It moves along through a mostly darkened landscape of trippy visuals including neon, sparkling lights and an intimate depiction of Musgraves and the shirtless torso of the man who's presumably both releasing her from her confining cocoon and making her flutter with excitement.

"As much as I've been a social commentator before, I wanted to go completely the opposite way this time," Musgraves says of the genre-bending tunes on the recently released Golden Hour. "I feel like everyone is kind of craving a little bit of beauty and truth right now. We're starved for it."