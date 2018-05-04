See Kacey Musgraves' Glittering 'Butterflies' Video

Kacey Musgraves quickly follows the wounded heartbreak of the just-released video for "Space Cowboy," with the giddy thrills of the new clip "Butterflies." Like the latter, this one was also shot in
The clip takes Musgraves from a darkened barroom on a sensual journey out in an alley and then into a vintage car doing donuts in the street. It moves along through a mostly darkened landscape of trippy visuals including neon, sparkling lights and an intimate depiction of Musgraves and the shirtless torso of the man who's presumably both releasing her from her confining cocoon and making her flutter with excitement.
"As much as I've been a social commentator before, I wanted to go completely the opposite way this time," Musgraves says of the genre-bending tunes on the recently released Golden Hour. "I feel like everyone is kind of craving a little bit of beauty and truth right now. We're starved for it."
Having played the Stagecoach festival this past weekend, the singer-songwriter wraps up her tour with Little Big Town, then hits the road to support Harry Styles on his summer tour before headlining her Oh, What a World: Tour in