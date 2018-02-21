Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton logged a new entry in their collection of extended awards show performances, taking the stage together during Wednesday's Brit Awards in London.

The seven-and-a-half minute appearance kicked off with a solo Timberlake performance of "Midnight Summer Jam," a disco-flavored tune from 2018's Man of the Woods. "We got the South at the Brits, y'all can't do better than this," Timberlake and band chanted in the opening bars, accompanied by a troop of dancers and a dazzling light show. Slowing its tempo after a couple minutes, "Midnight Summer Jam" seamlessly morphed into the sample-triggering opening of "Say Something," the hypnotic Stapleton collaboration from Man of the Woods. Stapleton strode onstage with an acoustic guitar to perform his parts, singing the song's mantra-like refrain with a sizable choir adding heavenly backing harmonies. ("Say Something" begins at the 3:00 mark above.)

Timberlake and Stapleton previously performed "Say Something" together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during the rollout for Man of the Woods, which was released February 2nd. Back in 2015, Timberlake helped Stapleton achieve his breakout moment, sharing the stage with the country singer for an eight-minute performance of "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Drink You Away" at the CMA Awards in 2015. Stapleton will launch the 2018 edition of his All-American Road Show Tour on June 16 in Brandon, Mississippi.