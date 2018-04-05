See Jordan Davis' Spirited 'Singles You Up' on 'Seth Meyers'

Newcomer Jordan Davis made his late-night television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, delivering his flirtatious first single "Singles You Up" – which is currently sitting at Number Two on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Backed by his full road band, the bearded Louisiana native's spirited performance showed off the track's new-school presentation, marrying pop-rock guitars to rhythmic vocals and a flowing chorus groove in the vein of crossover stars like Sam Hunt and Kelsea Ballerini. Co-written by Davis with Steven Dale Jones and Justin Ebach, the danceable track revolves around a sly pickup line, all about meeting someone at a party and hoping she'll ditch her careless current squeeze.

"Singles You Up" appears on Davis' debut album Home State, which was released in late March. The singer-songwriter just finished up first headlining White Wine and Whiskey Tour, and will join Jake Owen's new Life's Whatcha Make It Tour with Chris Janson beginning May 18th in Chattanooga, Tennessee.