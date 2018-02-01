See Jimmy Buffett, Caroline Jones Sing 'Breathe In, Breathe Out, Move On'

Benefit concerts can rustle up some unusual musical pairings for duets, but in a new clip from last fall's Trying to Reason Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert in Florida, Caroline Jones joins together with Jimmy Buffett for a touching rendition of the chief Parrothead's "Breathe In, Breathe Out, Move On."

Related Inside Jimmy Buffett's Lost Nashville Demos New compilation 'Buried Treasure: Volume 1' captures the early folksinging side of the "Margaritaville" beach bum

Written by Buffett and Matt Betton, "Breathe In, Breathe Out, Move On" was included on his 2006 album Take the Weather With You as a tribute to victims of Hurricane Katrina. That made it a natural fit as a show closer for the November fundraiser in Tallahassee, held to benefit victims of hurricanes that struck communities in Florida, Puerto Rico, and elsewhere along the Gulf Coast in 2017. "This is for all of us right now. That's how you get through any difficulty in life," Buffett tells the crowd of the song's mantra at the beginning of the video.

Jones, who joins Buffett for a note-for-note duet while each plays their acoustic guitars, gets a particularly enthusiastic response for the line, "If a hurricane doesn't kill you, it'll only make you strong." A multi-instrumentalist in her own right, Jones spent last year touring with Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney and Toby Keith. She also has a background in charitable work, having spent five years running music workshops with high school students for her Heart Is Simple Initiative.

Buffett and Jones' version of "Breathe In, Breathe Out, Move On" sees release on iTunes February 2nd, with proceeds of the recording going to Buffett's Singing for Change charity. Jones joins Buffett for more tour dates this spring, with the next one coming March 30th at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.