See Jillian Jacqueline's Acerbic 'Reasons' on 'Seth Meyers'

Country newcomer Jillian Jacqueline made her late-night TV debut on Monday's edition of Late Night With Seth Meyers, showing off her vintage style and a blistering, cut-to-the-chase view on love with her latest single "Reasons."

Decked out in a striped, crop-top sweater and a pair of flowing bell bottoms, the Pennsylvania native led a five piece band through her the track, an empowering soul-pop breakup anthem all about killing a rocky relationship once and for all. Jacqueline's emotive vocals rise and fall with determination, and she ultimately decides none of their reasons for staying together are good enough.

"I don't love you / You don't love me / It can be, it can be / Just that simple baby," she sings.

Written by Jacqueline with Tofer Brown and Sarah Buxton, the track is part of her Side A EP and is aiming for radio adds on January 22nd.

Jacqueline was included as one of Rolling Stone Country's 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know in May of 2016, and she'll be part of the CMA Songwriters Series at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival which kicks off January 18th in Park City, Utah. Starting February 2nd Jacqueline hits the road with fellow newcomer Jordan Davis, and in April she'll join select dates of Thomas Rhett's Life Changes Tour and Brett Eldredge's The Long Way Tour.