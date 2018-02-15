See Jennifer Nettles, Broadway Star Annaleigh Ashford's 'Wicked' Duet

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles is featured alongside Tony Award-winning performer Annaleigh Ashford in the latest installment of the Wicked musical-inspired YouTube series Out of Oz, performing "As Long As You're Mine."

Backed by an acoustic quintet, Nettles and Ashford give a stripped-down rendition of the Stephen Schwartz-penned ballad in the studio. Nettles' full-bodied croon plays off Ashford's soaring vocals to deliver a convincing romantic exuberance between their respective characters Fiyero and Elphaba. Nettles previously appeared on the Out of Oz series in September, performing a solo version of the Wicked song "No Good Deed."

Prior to Sugarland announcing their return in November, Nettles released a pair of solo albums and also made her own Broadway debut in 2015, playing Roxie Hart in Chicago. In 2018, she'll be focused on new music with Sugarland, who released their single "Still the Same" and have plans to launch their Still the Same Tour on May 4th.