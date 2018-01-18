See JD McPherson's Trippy 'On the Lips' Video

The mention of JD McPherson's name may not immediately call to mind slow ballads, so "On the Lips" from his latest LP, Undivided Heart & Soul, may be about as close as you're going to get. Now that song has a new lo-fi music video that you can watch above.

"On the Lips," a dreamy surf-rock song that rocks only slightly less than McPherson's other work, was actually the first track that he wrote for Undivided Heart & Soul, which was released last October. Director George Salisbury, recruited from McPherson's home state of Oklahoma, channeled that vibe in the music video by overlaying footage of the band (all of whom project a detached kind of cool in their sunglasses) with grainy, VHS-quality stock footage of retro beach parties. The images create a haunting bit of nostalgia as McPherson reminisces about the lingering memory of a first love.

Undivided Heart & Soul, McPherson's third full-length, debuted at Number One on Billboard's Americana/Folk chart when it was released by New West Records. McPherson plays The Current's Birthday Party at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 20th.