See Jason Aldean's Slow-Burning 'You Make It Easy' on 'Fallon'

With his new LP Rearview Town due out this spring, Jason Aldean stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday to give the album's lead single "You Make It Easy" its network TV debut.

Released just last week, the soulful "You Make It Easy" takes a page out of the Chris Stapleton playbook, with a muted roots rock groove that's a perfect vocal showcase for Aldean. His face obscured by the shadow from the brim of his cowboy hat, the Georgia native gives the song a cool intensity on the Tonight Show stage that's complemented by the wailing steel pedal guitar. Fallon is effusive after the fact, exclaiming, "That's how you do it!" several times as he greets Aldean.

"You Make It Easy," Aldean's first new music to be released since the October 1st mass shooting that took place during his set at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, will be featured on his eighth studio album Rearview Town when it arrives on April 13th. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year also recently announced plans for his High Noon Neon Tour with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina, which kicks off May 10th in Kansas City, Missouri.

