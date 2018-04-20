See Jason Aldean's Downbeat 'Rearview Town' at Opry City Stage

Fresh off his third consecutive ACM Entertainer of the Year win, Jason Aldean booked a rare club appearance in New York City on Wednesday, April 18th, delivering an intimate set at the Grand Ole Opry's new Times Square outpost, the Opry City Stage.

Backed by his full touring band for the performance – which aired live on SiriusXM's The Highway – Aldean and company served up eight tracks in total, including "Rearview Town," the moody title track from his newly released eighth studio album. Filled with sludgy guitars and Aldean's seething vocals, the mid-tempo kiss off to small-town drama sounded especially alienated coming from one of the busiest spots in the Western Hemisphere.

Later on, Aldean's previous hit "Lights Come On" felt like a natural follow-up, a full-throttle anthem all about stepping up when its your turn to shine. Normally delivered with enough power and energy to reach thousands of fans at a time, the song took on a more personal tone as Aldean dropped his guitar to slap hands with members of the crowd, backed by pounding drums, chugging guitar riffs and programmed beats.

The full performance included hits and deep cuts alike, capping a week in which the Georgia native celebrated the April 13th release of Rearview Town, and an emotional ACM Entertainer of the Year win in Las Vegas on April 15th. His High Noon Neon Tour kicks off May 10th in Kansas City, Missouri, with special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.