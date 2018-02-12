Watch Jason Aldean's Intense, Multi-Part 'You Make It Easy' Video

Jason Aldean has debuted an unconventional, three-part music video to accompany his new single, "You Make It Easy," bringing the soulful blues ballad to life with a stunning twist.

Presented as a cinematic, 15-minute trilogy and conceived by award-winning director Shaun Silva, the video follows the story of a car crash and a young couple who, at first, appear to be just like any other. But it's what isn't seen during romantic bedroom scenes and even a racy bubble bath that changes everything.

Written by Morgan Wallen, Jordan Schmidt and Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, the touching track and its ambitious video signal the first taste of Aldean's upcoming eighth studio album, Rearview Town. The album is set for release on April 13th.







On May 10th, Aldean will embark on his High Noon Neon summer tour with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina. Last week, Aldean was joined by surprise guest Garth Brooks during an Amazon Music showcase in Nashville during Country Radio Seminar.