See Jason Aldean's Intimate Live Performance of 'You Make It Easy'

"You Make It Easy" is more than just the first single from Jason Aldean's eighth studio LP Rearview Town. It's become emblematic of a slight reset from the country star, who on Monday premiered a new, intimate performance of the track recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

The soulful slow burner, written by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt, recalls some of Aldean's earliest hits like "Why" and "The Truth" with its emotional punch. Following an ambitious, three-part music video to go with "You Make It Easy," Aldean's new YouTube recording stays to true to the song's stripped-down, back-to-basics spirit. Drummer Rich Redmond doesn't even have a drum kit set up, keeping time instead on a djembe.

Aldean revealed the full album details for Rearview Town, including premiering the title track, last week. Due April 13th, the 15-track collection was produced by longtime collaborator Michael Knox and includes an appearance by Miranda Lambert on the song "Drowns the Whiskey." Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour, named for the closing track on Rearview Town, kicks off May 10th in Kansas City, Missouri.