See Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert's Moody 'Drowns the Whiskey' Video

Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert would make for an all-star pairing in any instance, but in the splashy new music video for their duet "Drowns the Whiskey," the country music titans are nearly upstaged for top billing by the song's titular drink.

The video's numerous close-up shots of an ice-filled tumbler could easily pass for a whiskey advertisement, which is appropriate enough given the nod to Lynchburg, Tennessee's most famed local business, Jack Daniel's, in the chorus to "Drowns the Whiskey." Shot at Springwater, a famed Nashville dive bar that's been around for over 100 years and is the oldest in the state, the moody montage captures Aldean and Lambert in various levels of thoughtful repose, interjected with scenes of the two of them shooting pool and playing cards, as well as a few darts flying suggestively through the air.

"Drowns the Whiskey" appears on Aldean's Number One LP Rearview Town and reunites the Georgia and Texas natives for the first time since they recorded "Grown Woman" in 2007. Aldean is currently on tour, with his next stop scheduled for Oshkosh, Wisconsin on June 22nd, while Lambert is set to kick off her co-headlining Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town next month.