See Jade Bird's Jazzy Cover of Dua Lipa's 'New Rules'

British Americana performer Jade Bird offers a stripped down, singer-songwriter's take on an international club hit as she covers Dua Lipa's "New Rules" in a new live video.

Seated on a bare-bones stage and plucking gently on a nylon stringed acoustic guitar, the London-based newcomer rolls effortlessly through Lipa's pulsating self-empowerment smash. And with understated backing from an upright bass and trumpet, the track takes on a sophisticated, almost jazzy feel.

Lipa served as the musical guest on last weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Natalie Portman. The breakout English star's "New Rules" was released in 2017 as part of her self-titled album debut, and the track has gone on to earn a Gold certification in the U.S. while peaking inside the Top 10 on Billboard's all genre Hot 100 chart.

Bird, who toured with fellow Americana favorites Brent Cobb and First Aid Kit in 2017, was recently named one of Rolling Stone Country's Artists You Need to Know. Her debut EP Something American was released in July, and her current single is the dynamic "Lottery."