See 'American Idol' Finalists Sing Miranda Lambert, Johnny Cash

The first season of ABC's American Idol reboot wraps up with Monday's episode as the three contestants vying for the crown offer their final performances for the judges and the voting viewing audience. With Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in the judges' chairs, the finalists loaded the penultimate episode with some country-flavored performances a few pop classics and original tunes as well.

Pittsburgh native Gabby Barrett took on Miranda Lambert's "Little Red Wagon," as well as Journey's anthemic "Don't Stop Believin'," all while former Journey frontman Steve Perry watched from the audience.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, a native of Dallas, Georgia, offered up a faithful, deep-voiced version of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" as well as Keith Whitley's classic ballad, "Don't Close Your Eyes." His coronation song, "Johnny Cash Heart," also looked to the Man in Black for inspiration.

Maddie Poppe sang Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," which has been covered by rockers and country artists alike, along with her original tune, "Don't Ever Let Your Children Grow Up." The Clarksville, Iowa native's coronation song was "Going Going Gone," which bore some stylistic traces of Idol champ Phillip Phillips' coronation smash "Home."



The voting is now closed and the live American Idol finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. CT on ABC.













