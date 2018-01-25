See Hunter Hayes Play Declarative New Song 'This Girl'

Hunter Hayes takes the stage for a special TV-concert experience on Friday, including a commanding performance of the romantically-charged new song "This Girl."

Filmed as part of his Hunter Hayes AT&T Audience Network special, "This Girl" is filled with buttery-smooth electric guitars and backed by a deep-pocketed rock groove, as the Louisiana native serenades the figurative girl of his dreams.

"How lucky am I, that I get to love this girl?" he sings in the song's chorus.

Hayes broke onto the country scene in 2012 via a trio of Platinum-certified hits – "Wanted," "Somebody's Heartbreak" and "I Want Crazy" – with his last charting single coming in 2016. Here, his Audience Network performance of "This Girl" serves as the final installment of an ambitious mini-movie called Pictures.

Pictures also includes the 2017 releases "More" and "You Should Be Loved," featuring the Shadowboxers, and will be presented as a one-time only motion-picture event in Nashville on February 14th.

Hayes' one-hour concert special premieres on AT&T's Audience Network via DirecTV Ch. 239 and AT&T U-verse Ch. 1114 on January 26th at 9:00 p.m./ET.