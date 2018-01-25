Trending

See Hunter Hayes Play Declarative New Song 'This Girl'

Live performance is from an Audience Network concert special airing January 26th

Hunter Hayes performs the new song "This Girl" for an Audience Network concert.

Hunter Hayes takes the stage for a special TV-concert experience on Friday, including a commanding performance of the romantically-charged new song "This Girl."

Filmed as part of his Hunter Hayes AT&T Audience Network special, "This Girl" is filled with buttery-smooth electric guitars and backed by a deep-pocketed rock groove, as the Louisiana native serenades the figurative girl of his dreams.

"How lucky am I, that I get to love this girl?" he sings in the song's chorus.

Hayes broke onto the country scene in 2012 via a trio of Platinum-certified hits – "Wanted," "Somebody's Heartbreak" and "I Want Crazy" – with his last charting single coming in 2016. Here, his Audience Network performance of "This Girl" serves as the final installment of an ambitious mini-movie called Pictures.

Pictures also includes the 2017 releases "More" and "You Should Be Loved," featuring the Shadowboxers, and will be presented as a one-time only motion-picture event in Nashville on February 14th.

Hayes' one-hour concert special premieres on AT&T's Audience Network via DirecTV Ch. 239 and AT&T U-verse Ch. 1114 on January 26th at 9:00 p.m./ET.