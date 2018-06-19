See Granger Smith's Earnest 'You're in It' on 'Kimmel'

Granger Smith took a lap for the good guys – or rather, a couple of laps – Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live as he showed up to play a rousing, heartfelt version of his latest single "You're in It."

Performing outdoors as a part of the Mercedes-Benz Concert Series, Smith paced the stage throughout "You're in It," which was sent to country radio in May after being released last fall on his When the Good Guys Win LP. With a grin fixed to his face, he clutched his fist and reached out toward members of the audience, carried along by the ornate leads of his guitarist. But the artist otherwise known as Earl Dibbles, Jr. ratcheted up the not-afraid-to-be-cheesy endearment to a whole other level for his second performance, of Top 20 hit "Happens Like That," when he dropped to one knee for the big moment, hand raised high like an invocation to the gods of love.

Smith, who also popped up the other night for a musical cameo on the latest episode of another ABC show, The Bachelorette, plays the Pub Station Ballroom in Billings, Montana, on June 21st.