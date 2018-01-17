See Vocal Powerhouse Caitlyn Smith's Stunning 'Contact High' on 'Fallon'

She may have been a late-night TV first-timer, but Caitlyn Smith was anything but tentative during her astounding TV debut on Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The "Tacoma" singer wowed the visibly impressed host with a fiery, blues-drenched performance of the single "Contact High," off her forthcoming debut album Starfire, due this Friday. Long one of Nashville's most trusted and diverse songwriters, penning hits for a slew of top-tier artists from Garth Brooks to Dolly Parton and Meghan Trainor to James Bay, Smith wore a shimmering and sparkly pantsuit on Fallon, and channeled James Brown by way of Janis Joplin, even dropping to her knees at one point, all the time showcasing her massive vocal range.

The Minnesota-born Smith's debut album, released via the recently revamped Monument Records, follows 2016's breakout EP of the same name. In addition to previously released tracks including "Before You Call Me Baby" and "Tacoma," her full-length offering adds a handful of new cuts including "Contact High."