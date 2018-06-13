See Country Duo Everette Cut Loose in Memphis for 'Slow Roll' Video

There's an entire philosophy contained in one line of country duo Everette's debut single "Slow Roll" that name-checks Matthew McConaughey and his immortal, "Alright, alright, alright" from Dazed and Confused. It speaks to an easygoing mentality that meshes with their relaxed, blues-influenced groove, and the song's new video has lead vocalist Brent Rupard and guitarist-vocalist Anthony Olympia putting their own advice into practice.

In short, the two Kentucky natives – who cut their teeth as performers while they were attending Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green – captured their experience of hitting the road in an antique RV and subsequently breaking down on the highway. They made the most of the situation, easing back into folding chairs on the roadside before they reached Memphis for some sightseeing at Graceland and Sun Studio, followed by general debauchery on the city's famed Beale Street.

"It was crazy. We got into a 1982 Winnebago, made our way to Memphis, broke down about 40 miles or so [outside Nashville] – still had a good time," says Olympia. "Pretty much life lesson: things don't always go the way you plan, so you might as well have a good time with it. That's really what the song's about."

"It was no script, nothing," adds Rupard. "We just got a couple camera guys, some friends, us, headed to Memphis and just had a good time. Just remember to enjoy life and take it easy."

Earlier in 2018, Everette – named for the main character in the Coen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou – signed to Broken Bow Records, the home of Jason Aldean and Dustin Lynch. They've quietly been racking up the streams on digital platforms ahead of "Slow Roll" being officially released to country radio. Their full EP, which contains one new track not currently on streaming platforms, will be released on June 29th.