Watch Dillon Carmichael Praise Everyday Pleasures in 'It's Simple' Music Video

Dillon Carmichael has generated buzz with the classic-leaning country music he's been previewing off his upcoming debut album, Hell on an Angel. Now with the music video for the LP's lead single "It's Simple," he offers a glimpse into the upbringings that he and many of us often romanticize.

Filmed near Herrington Lake in Carmichael's native Kentucky, the clip follows a young boy as he tools around town on his bike, playing cards slapping between the spokes. It's such small pleasures, along with homecoming barbecues or just a cold afternoon soda with friends, that the video celebrates as Carmichael strums his guitar in front of an old gas station.

Released back in March, "It's Simple" highlights Carmichael's baritone voice and the cinematic pedal steel of Robby Turner, the onetime Waylon Jennings sideman who plays on Hell on an Angel. Produced by Dave Cobb, Carmichael's LP arrives August 17th. The nephew of John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery, Carmichael is currently on tour and will perform sets at CMA Music Festival in June, including one sponsored by Spotify at Blake Shelton's new Nashville restaurant-club Ole Red on June 7th.