See Dierks Bentley Salute Mother, Daughter in 'Woman, Amen' Video

The new music video for Dierks Bentley's fist-pumping anthem "Woman, Amen" celebrates the bond between a real-life mother and daughter from Nashville, Jennifer and Sydnee Floyd.

At the beginning of the video, Jennifer recounts her experiences as a mother, from Sydnee's difficulties at birth to her issues with bullying that prompted Jennifer to move the family from Kentucky to Tennessee. The Floyds, in turn, have thrown themselves into community and volunteer work, leading to an invitation in February from the organizers of WE Day to help with a homeless drive.

That's where Bentley came into play, showing up unannounced to invite the 13-year-old Sydnee and her mother to be featured in the video for "Woman, Amen," his single that celebrates female role models and empowerment. The video, directed by Bentley's longtime collaborator Wes Edwards, cuts between scenes of the singer and his band performing in the Colorado mountains and the Floyds in their volunteering element, including Sydnee giving a moving acceptance speech for an award in which she cites her mother as her biggest inspiration.

"Jennifer and Sydnee make everyone around them want to do more, to be better," Bentley says in a statement accompanying the release of the video. "I hope that by shining a light on the completely selfless volunteer work they do, it will maybe inspire other folks to do what they can in their own communities."

"Woman, Amen" is the first single to be released from Bentley's upcoming LP, The Mountain. His ninth studio album, it was recorded in and inspired by Telluride, Colorado. Bentley will be returning to the area later this year to host the inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival, a three-day event taking place over Labor Day weekend.