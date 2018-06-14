See Dierks Bentley's Muscular 'Burning Man' on 'Fallon'

Dierks Bentley is already a month into the tour for his new LP The Mountain, but this week has seen him hit the pause button to do the rounds on national television. Having stopped by NBC's Today earlier in the week, the Nashville singer-songwriter popped up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night to play "Burning Man."



The song's running-to-stand-still message ("I'm a little bit steady but still a little bit rolling stone") is apt for Bentley in 2018, having dedicated the album to the calming Colorado wilderness where he recorded it. Shedding his guitar for The Tonight Show performance, Bentley leaves the real fireworks on "Burning Man" to his guitarist, who tears off a searing solo for the last quarter of the song. On the album version, that solo comes at the hands of Brothers Osborne guitarist John Osborne, who cameos with his brother TJ Osborne on the track.

Bentley's break from the road is a short-lived one, as he gets back to it June 15th for a date at KeyBank Pavilion in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, exactly one week after the release of The Mountain.