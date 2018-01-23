See Dierks Bentley's Bluegrass-Style 'Woman, Amen' at Bobby Bones Show

Dierks Bentley only released his new single "Woman, Amen" last week, but already he's given the urgent love song a fresh take. Monday night he made a surprise appearance at Bobby Bones' Million Dollar Show in Nashville to perform a campfire-worthy rendition, which you can watch in the video above.

Written by Bentley, Josh Kear, and Ross Copperman, "Woman, Amen" is the first song to be released from his recently announced LP The Mountain. While the studio version builds to a soaring, prayer-inducing chorus, Monday night's version becomes a stripped down, drum-less sing-along with Bones' Raging Idiots, the house band for his annual St. Jude fundraiser at the Ryman Auditorium. Taking on a more bluegrass flavor, the live version is almost more impassioned than the original, as Bentley and co. furiously strum their instruments.

"It's relatable, even though it's such a different title," Bentley told Rolling Stone Country last week, crediting the song's name to Kear. "It's so different than what I had envisioned this record might be, or the lead single might be, but you have to go where the music leads you."

The Mountain, Bentley's ninth studio album and first since 2016's Black, is due out early this year. On Monday, he also announced plans for a 2018 The Mountain Tour, which will kick off May 17th in Columbia, Maryland and include Brothers Osborne and Lanco.