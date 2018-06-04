See Dierks Bentley Sing Hits by Clint Black, Terri Clark for Seven Peaks Festival

Dierks Bentley's inaugural Seven Peaks Festival will include a nostalgic salute to Nineties country music featuring some of the decade's most successful artists. Set for the first night of the Labor Day weekend Colorado music-and-camping festival, "Hot Country Night" will showcase performances by Clint Black, Sawyer Brown, Terri Clark and David Lee Murphy. There will also be a performance by Bentley's own must-see-to-be-believed Nineties cover band Hot Country Knights.

Related Dierks Bentley on How Del McCoury Inspired New Seven Peaks Festival "When you're out here, I feel like you're really living," says Bentley in Colorado, where the festival will kick off this Labor Day

To announce the Nineties night, Bentley released a video of he and his band performing a medley of hits by the featured artists: Black's "Killin' Time," Clark's "Better Things to Do," Sawyer Brown's "Some Girls Do" and Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle." The backstage clip also includes a cameo from Douglas Doug Douglason – Bentley's mullet-sporting alter-ego in the Hot Country Knights.

"I couldn't imagine getting to help plan my own festival and not having my favorite country music from the Nineties represented in a big way," Bentley said. "These guys are the constant soundtrack for me and the band backstage on the road, and I'm beyond excited they agreed to kick this thing off on Friday night with us."

Set for August 31st through September 2nd, the Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado, will include sets by Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, Lanco, Del McCoury, Sam Bush, the Cadillac Three, Dan + Shay, Lucie Silvas and Kiefer Sutherland. Tickets are available now.

The August 31st Hot Country Knights appearance is just the latest outside-Nashville show by Bentley's Spinal-Tap-meets-country-music lark. He and the Knights performed as their own opener this weekend during a stop on his headlining Mountain High Tour with Brothers Osborne and Lanco. At a recent show in Philadelphia, he duped fans by opening for himself with an in-disguise bluegrass set.