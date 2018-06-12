Watch Dierks Bentley Perform Poignant 'Living' on 'Today Show'

Putting Dierks Bentley on a stage in the middle of New York City is a bit like taking a fish out of water – or, in his case, a mountain man out of the wilderness. Tuesday morning, Bentley showed up for a Today Show Summer Concert, where he performed a breezy version of the new song "Living."

Bentley is comfortable performing most anywhere, although the imagery of "Living" – waking up at the crack of dawn and soaking in the sunrise as seen in all its natural beauty – takes on particular poignancy when delivered from between towering skyscrapers in the New York.

"Living" wasn't the only getaway-themed song that Bentley performed during his mini-concert on Today – he sang the 2016 Number One "Somewhere on a Beach" ("Here we are, beach on 49th Street, right?" he quips during the intro). Bentley also performed his latest chart-topper, "Woman, Amen," the lead single off The Mountain – his ninth studio LP, which was released last Friday.

In honor of The Mountain's release, Bentley is already into the new album's tour, the Mountain High Tour. His next stop comes June 15th at KeyBank Pavilion in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.