Watch Devin Dawson's Swooning Live Performance of 'Asking for a Friend'

On June 8th, Devin Dawson will debut a concert special via AT&T and Audience Network. Ahead of the show's premiere, the California native has released a live take of his new single "Asking for a Friend."

Related How Devin Dawson Went From Heavy Metal to Country Music's 'Dark Horse' California native builds on the discipline he learned in a metal band to become one of Nashville's most meticulous songwriters

Joined by his band in an intimate club setting, Dawson offers a smoldering version of the vulnerable track, which, thanks to a plot twist or two, tells of a man hoping to win back a woman he's hurt. "Asking for a Friend" appears on Dawson's debut album Dark Horse and follows the hit single "All on Me."

Dawson's special airs Friday, June 8th, at 9:00 p.m. ET. on DirecTV channel 239 and U-Verse channel 1114. It will also stream on DirecTV Now. Check your local listings for additional details.

Dawson, who is interviewed by Audience Music's series host Ted Stryker, will hit the road with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw for their Soul2Soul Tour beginning June 29th. He'll then join up with Brett Eldredge for a string of dates this fall. He's also set to perform at this week's CMA Music Festival in Nashville.