See Delta Rae's Soaring Cover of Steve Young's 'Seven Bridges Road'

Fresh off their summer and fall tours, roots rockers Delta Rae went into Nashville's legendary Blackbird Studio with the intention of recording the Christmas hymn "Silent Night." But as so often happens, the holiday spirit stirred them to action, and the group ended up spending a whole afternoon tracking stripped-down versions of four songs for The Blackbird Sessions EP, released Friday morning.

Their cover of "Seven Bridges Road," penned by Steve Young and famously recorded by the Eagles, features the crisp four-part harmonies of siblings Brittany, Eric and Ian Hölljes along with bandmate Elizabeth Hopkins. The tune's familiar a cappella intro leads into a percussive, bluegrass-derived groove but the arrangement mixes in some shades of Sixties Laurel Canyon-era country as well. Their live in-studio performance uses minimal instrumentation and overdubbing, effectively conveying Delta Rae's live performance energy and raw, acoustic talent.

The Blackbird Sessions EP, which includes a cover of the Beatles' "Blackbird," is out now. Here's the full track listing:

"Seven Bridges Road"

"No Peace In Quiet"

"Silent Night"

"Blackbird"