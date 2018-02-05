See Cody Jinks Sing Rowdy New Song 'Can't Quit Enough'

Texas country artist Cody Jinks plans to release his eighth LP, titled Lifers, in 2018. Recently, the thrash metal singer-turned country outlaw debuted the new song "Can't Quit Enough," which will appear on the forthcoming album, during his show at the Joy Theater in New Orleans, Louisana.

With Jinks strumming his acoustic guitar, he launches into a rapid-fire lyric about the agonies of the touring musician's life, picking up bad habits and feeling the years grind him down while he's working toward a dream. His band chimes in with a funky outlaw-style boogie and a series of blazing instrumental solos, the song's brisk tempo evoking their rootless, always-moving existence. "We all gotta die from something. Livin' kills you, life is tough. But I can't quit, because I can't quit enough," he sings in the chorus, an admission that – like his album title – suggests he's in it for the long haul.

The following day, Jinks posted on Facebook that he'd composed "Can't Quit Enough" with his regular writing partner Ward Davis. He also noted that Lifers would be released "no later than June."

Jinks released his previous album I'm Not the Devil in 2016, debuting at Number Four on the Top Country Albums chart as an independent artist and landing on Rolling Stone's list of Best Country Albums from that year. Last May, he joined up with fellow Texan Paul Cauthen to record a stark piano version of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" as a tribute to the late Chris Cornell. True to the sentiment of "Can't Quit Enough," Jinks has spent a large portion of the last two years on the road and has even more dates scheduled through April, including a stop at the 2018 Stagecoach Festival.