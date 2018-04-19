See Christian Lopez Send Up Eighties Teen Movies in New Video 'Say Goodbye'

Indie roots singer-songwriter Christian Lopez throws it back to the acid-washed fun of films like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Weird Science with his new video for "Say Goodbye." Helmed by Director Steve (Old Dominion's "No Such Thing As a Broken Heart"), the clip is an homage to Eighties teen movies.

Featuring an imaginative romantic-comedy plot and with Lopez playing multiple characters – including versions of the archetypical 1980s nerd, jock, stoner and hair-metal burnout – the action centers around a raging house party filled with high-schoolers from Lopez's actual alma mater in Martinsburg, West Virginia. With the keg tapped and the band plugged in, chaos ensues as Lopez's former flame returns – but things don't go as she planned.

Filled with propulsive drums, anthemic harmony vocals and gnarly synthesizer accents, "Say Goodbye" angles for a bit of romantic revenge, its protagonist hoping to reconnect with a heartbreaker just long enough to dump her in return. The sarcastic rocker, which marries Lopez's heartland rock with the Cars, was produced by Marshall Altman (Frankie Ballard's El Rio) and was released last fall as part of Lopez second album, Red Arrow. Lopez, one of Rolling Stone's 10 New Country Artists to Know in July of 2017, is touring this spring and summer with dates lined up from Wisconsin to Texas and New Jersey.