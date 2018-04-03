See Chris Lane, Tori Kelly's Heartfelt 'Take Back Home Girl' on 'Fallon'

Chris Lane and Grammy-nominated pop artist Tori Kelly teamed up for a hearts-on-fire performance of their duet "Take Back Home Girl" on Monday, taking The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon stage for the grooving, R&B-centric country track.

Featuring propulsive rhythms and fast-talking vocals – all about bringing the perfect girl and home to meet the family – Lane starts the steamy collaboration solo while Kelly waits just off camera. The "Should've Been Us" singer then appeared in the audience, strolling her way up to the stage and delivering the rest of the hot-blooded tune face to face with her partner. Written by Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller and David Garcia, "Take Back Home Girl" is Lane's current single and appears on his Take Back Home EP, which is out now.

Lane spent a portion of 2017 on Florida Georgia Line's Smooth Tour with Nelly and other guests, and is currently on his Take Back Home Tour with dates scheduled through August. On Easter Sunday, Kelly released a brand new gospel-influenced single titled "Help Us to Love," featuring Anthony Hamilton's backing vocalists the Hamiltones.