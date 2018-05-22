See Chris Janson Address Importance of Consent in 'Drunk Girl' Video

Chris Janson offers a stark look at the issue of consent in the new music video for "Drunk Girl." Told from the point of view of a young girl, the clip chronicles her life from childhood, where she witnesses the abuse of her single mother, into adulthood, where she navigates a series of precarious dates – including one that ends at a frat house party.

Written by Janson with Tom Douglas and Scooter Carusoe, the song is the emotional centerpiece of the Grand Ole Opry member's latest album, Everybody, and helps refocus country music on message songs, after the genre's years-long reliance on vapid party hits.

"It's teaching the younger generation of men that this is probably the better way to treat a girl. Instead of 'let's get drunk and hook up,'" he told Rolling Stone Country in October. "It's written from a man's perspective, and from a father's perspective. If my daughters were in that situation, I hope someone would treat them with that respect."



The video, directed by Jeff Venable, includes scenes of Janson performing "Drunk Girl" in front of a piano on Nashville's Lower Broadway. Filmed in the wee hours, the busy tourist district was cleared of traffic and passers-by for the shoot.

Janson, who will tour ballparks this summer with Jake Owen, released a black-and-white performance video for "Drunk Girl" in December. In March, the Missouri native was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.