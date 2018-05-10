See Carrie Underwood Talk Fall, Recovery in First TV Interview Since Accident

Carrie Underwood gave her first television interview since suffering a surgery-requiring fall in November. On Thursday morning, the "Cry Pretty" singer chatted with the Today Show's Hoda Kotb about the incident, which left her with a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches on her face.

Underwood described the ordeal as a "freak accident" that occurred as she was taking her dogs outside and missed a step.

"If I had fallen anywhere else it wouldn't have been a problem," she said, recalling the uncertainty and fear of the moments after. "I didn't know how things were going to end up … It just wasn't pretty."

Appearing with her hair pulled back to expose her face, Underwood, Kotb noted, looked no worse for wear. "I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle, paint and paste," the singer joked. "I'm feeling every day a little more back to normal."

The Oklahoma native performed "Cry Pretty" at last month's ACM Awards, delivering a powerhouse vocal that earned her a standing ovation. The song, written by Underwood with Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose, is becoming a form of catharsis for some listeners. "People relate to it, because sometimes you have to let it out," Underwood said. "People are telling me places that they cry."

Underwood is set to appear on Sunday night's installment of American Idol as a guest mentor.