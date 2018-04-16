Watch Carrie Underwood's Powerhouse 'Cry Pretty' Performance at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood channeled her inner country-soul diva with her 53rd annual ACM Awards performance, delivering a knockout rendition of her new single "Cry Pretty." Underwood's performance of "Cry Pretty" elicited a standing ovation from the ACM Awards audience, with the singer showcasing an exceptionally passionate take on the ballad.

Co-written by Underwood with Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose and Lori McKenna, the emotional anthem emphasizes vulnerability and marks the superstar's first radio single since 2016's "Dirty Laundry." Underwood suffered a serious fall at her home last November, resulting in injuries that required surgery to her wrist and more than 40 stitches to her face. Her ACM performance was the singer's first public onstage appearance since the accident.

Underwood came into the night nominated in two categories – Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year (for "The Fighter," her collaboration with Keith Urban, which ultimately won) – and told fan club members last week that a new album and tour are in the works.