Trending

See Cam and Smokey Robinson Duet on Sultry 'Cruisin'' for 'CMT Crossroads'

Country powerhouse and R&B legend join forces on Robinson's 1980 hit

Soul legend Smokey Robinson shares the stage with country powerhouse Cam for the latest installment of 'CMT Crossroads.'

Motown pioneer Smokey Robinson shares the stage with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cam on the latest edition of the genre-blending CMT Crossroads. The episode premieres Wednesday, March 28th, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

The one-hour show features the two swapping vocals on hits like Robinson's global 1970 smash, "The Tears of a Clown"; his 1967 hit with the Miracles, "I Second That Emotion"; and Cam's breakthrough single, "Burning House," along with her "Mayday" and "Diane." The pair also collaborated on a romantically mellow version of "Cruisin'," a Top Five pop song for Robinson in early 1980, which became a hit on the adult contemporary chart two decades later for Huey Lewis and Gwyneth Paltrow, stars of the 2000 karaoke-themed film Duets. For the Crossroads performance, a beaming Cam clearly relishes the opportunity to perform alongside one of the most distinctive pop-soul voices of the past 50-plus years.

While Robinson has never had a country hit as an artist, as a songwriter he has placed a handful of his tunes on the country chart, with Linda Ronstadt's Seventies singles "Tracks of My Tears" and "Ooh Baby Baby" among them. Run C&W, a band notable for their bluegrass versions of well-known songs, recorded his most famous composition, "My Girl," among others.

Cam will release her sophomore album later this year and has tour dates next month in London, England, as well as Las Vegas, Portland, Oregon and elsewhere in the U.S. CMT Crossroads is now in its 16th year on the network.