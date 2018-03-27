See Cam and Smokey Robinson Duet on Sultry 'Cruisin'' for 'CMT Crossroads'

Motown pioneer Smokey Robinson shares the stage with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cam on the latest edition of the genre-blending CMT Crossroads. The episode premieres Wednesday, March 28th, at 10:00 p.m. ET /PT on CMT.

The one-hour show features the two swapping vocals on hits like Robinson's global 1970 smash, "The Tears of a Clown"; his 1967 hit with the Miracles, "I Second That Emotion"; and Cam's breakthrough single, "Burning House," along with her "Mayday" and "Diane." The pair also collaborated on a romantically mellow version of "Cruisin'," a Top Five pop song for Robinson in early 1980, which became a hit on the adult contemporary chart two decades later for Huey Lewis and Gwyneth Paltrow, stars of the 2000 karaoke-themed film Duets. For the Crossroads performance, a beaming Cam clearly relishes the opportunity to perform alongside one of the most distinctive pop-soul voices of the past 50-plus years.

While Robinson has never had a country hit as an artist, as a songwriter he has placed a handful of his tunes on the country chart, with Linda Ronstadt's Seventies singles "Tracks of My Tears" and "Ooh Baby Baby" among them. Run C&W, a band notable for their bluegrass versions of well-known songs, recorded his most famous composition, "My Girl," among others.